Prayut wants early procurement of Merck’s Molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Ministry of Public Health to procure Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir COVID-19 treatments, so the country will be among those countries having priority access to the drugs.
On Friday, Pfizer announced that its anti-viral medicine Paxlovid reduces the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89 % in clinical trials, in which the drug was tested in adults with the disease and high-risk comorbidities. The drug pending emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.
By Thai PBS World