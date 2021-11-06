November 6, 2021

Prayut wants early procurement of Merck’s Molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid

4 hours ago TN
PM Prayut at COVID-19 vaccine presentation

PM Prayut at COVID-19 vaccine presentation. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Ministry of Public Health to procure Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir COVID-19 treatments, so the country will be among those countries having priority access to the drugs.

On Friday, Pfizer announced that its anti-viral medicine Paxlovid reduces the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89 % in clinical trials, in which the drug was tested in adults with the disease and high-risk comorbidities. The drug pending emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Royal insult law repeal draws over 100,000 supporters

5 hours ago TN
Reclining Buddha statue in Wat Pho, Bangkok

TAT presents SHA+ logos to Wat Pho and Bangkok City Pillar Shrine

5 hours ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech

Prayut challenged to dissolve House if MPs cannot attend meetings

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Isuzu Fire Engine in Na Wa

Fire destroys garden shop in Chonburi

4 hours ago TN
The Sarasin bridge connects Phuket island to Phang Nga province on the mainland

Phuket: Search for Sarasin Bridge jumper continues

4 hours ago TN
PM Prayut at COVID-19 vaccine presentation

Prayut wants early procurement of Merck’s Molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid

4 hours ago TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Royal insult law repeal draws over 100,000 supporters

5 hours ago TN
Reclining Buddha statue in Wat Pho, Bangkok

TAT presents SHA+ logos to Wat Pho and Bangkok City Pillar Shrine

5 hours ago TN