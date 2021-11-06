Prayut wants early procurement of Merck’s Molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid









Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Ministry of Public Health to procure Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir COVID-19 treatments, so the country will be among those countries having priority access to the drugs.

On Friday, Pfizer announced that its anti-viral medicine Paxlovid reduces the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89 % in clinical trials, in which the drug was tested in adults with the disease and high-risk comorbidities. The drug pending emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





