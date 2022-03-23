March 23, 2022

‘Wanted’ drug smuggler, girlfriend arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 mins ago TN
Street in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat

Street in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat. Photo: Adam Carr.




NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: An alleged drug trafficker also wanted for attempted murder after a shootout with police last year, and his girlfriend, have been arrested in Muang district of this southern province.

Nakhon Si Thammarat police, narcotics suppression police and members of a special task force took Thanasak Chiwasaro, 40, and his girlfriend Aree Chuaythong into custody from a rented house in tambon Thawang of Muang district on Tuesday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nujaree Rakrun and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Nok Air Boeing 737-400 aircraft

Discounts plan to boost idle Betong airport

2 days ago TN
The kings waiting room at Hua Hin railway station

COVID infections soar in Hua Hin

2 days ago TN
Nok Air ATR 72-200 at Chiang Mai International Airport

Betong flights cancelled two days after inauguration

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Street in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat

‘Wanted’ drug smuggler, girlfriend arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 mins ago TN
Scientist working on ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine

Cabinet approves ฿8.4bn for COVID-19 treatment, frontline medical staff

6 mins ago TN
The Siriraj Hospital and the former Thon Buri Railway Station in Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok

Siriraj Hospital Conducts Abdominal Multi-Organ Transplant

10 mins ago TN
Udon Thani International Airport

Transport Ministry to Transfer Three Provincial Airports to AOT

15 mins ago TN
Toyota Commuter ambulance in Thailand

Chinese teen dies after crashing his motorbike into a tree in Pattaya

20 mins ago TN