‘Wanted’ drug smuggler, girlfriend arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: An alleged drug trafficker also wanted for attempted murder after a shootout with police last year, and his girlfriend, have been arrested in Muang district of this southern province.
Nakhon Si Thammarat police, narcotics suppression police and members of a special task force took Thanasak Chiwasaro, 40, and his girlfriend Aree Chuaythong into custody from a rented house in tambon Thawang of Muang district on Tuesday night.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Nujaree Rakrun and Bangkok Post Online Reporters
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!