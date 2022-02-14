February 14, 2022

Train hits trailer on railway crossing in Nakhon Si Thammarat

40 mins ago TN
State Railway of Thailand's GE CM22-7i locomotive

State Railway of Thailand's GE CM22-7i diesel electric locomotive. Photo: SChirapant.




NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A backhoe fell from a trailer onto a following pickup when a 22-wheel truck was hit by a train at a railway crossing in Wiang Sa district on Sunday evening, but there were no casualties, police said.

The accident occurred about 6.10pm at the crossing in front of Phru Krachaeng village in tambon Ban Song, about 10 minutes after express train No 86 (Nakhon Si Thammarat – Bangkok) went past Phru Krachaeng railway station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

