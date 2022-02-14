Train hits trailer on railway crossing in Nakhon Si Thammarat
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A backhoe fell from a trailer onto a following pickup when a 22-wheel truck was hit by a train at a railway crossing in Wiang Sa district on Sunday evening, but there were no casualties, police said.
The accident occurred about 6.10pm at the crossing in front of Phru Krachaeng village in tambon Ban Song, about 10 minutes after express train No 86 (Nakhon Si Thammarat – Bangkok) went past Phru Krachaeng railway station.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST
