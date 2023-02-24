Grab Taxi Driver Summoned to Acknowledge Theft Charges

February 24, 2023 TN
GrabTaxi cab in Bangkok

Blue GrabTaxi cab in Bangkok. Photo: Jon Russell / flickr.




BANGKOK, Feb 23 (TNA) – The police summon a Grab taxi driver to acknowledge theft charges after he made off with a 50,000 –baht cash bouquet a woman had ordered for her boyfriend on the commencement day.

The woman posted on her Facebook page that Narongsak, 45 allegedly stole the bouquet, made of the banknotes worth 50,000 baht on Feb 21 after she placed an order for the cash bouquet and the owner of a flower shop at the Pak Khlong Talat Mai market hired Narongsak via the application GrabExpress (car) to deliver the cash bouquet to the customer in Pathum Thani.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Sunset in Sukhumvit, Bangkok

AMLO impounds ฿245m Sukhumvit penthouse linked to Forex-3D investment scam

February 24, 2023 TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani

Driving instructor surrenders after fatal crash that killed cop in Pathum Thani

February 24, 2023 TN
Porsche Panamera GTS sports car

DSI Seizes 29 Luxury Cars Stolen in Britain

February 23, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Thai Public Health Minister Says It Is ‘Impossible’ to Legalize Vaping, Declares Further Crackdown

February 24, 2023 TN
Sunset in Sukhumvit, Bangkok

AMLO impounds ฿245m Sukhumvit penthouse linked to Forex-3D investment scam

February 24, 2023 TN
Thai Airways airplane landing at Phuket Airport

Thai Airways Declares Over B10bn Baht in Profit in 2022

February 24, 2023 TN
A white Thai Game chicken in Tak Province, Thailand

Government Urged to Increase Monitoring of Bird Flu Virus

February 24, 2023 TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani

Driving instructor surrenders after fatal crash that killed cop in Pathum Thani

February 24, 2023 TN