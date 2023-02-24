Grab Taxi Driver Summoned to Acknowledge Theft Charges









BANGKOK, Feb 23 (TNA) – The police summon a Grab taxi driver to acknowledge theft charges after he made off with a 50,000 –baht cash bouquet a woman had ordered for her boyfriend on the commencement day.

The woman posted on her Facebook page that Narongsak, 45 allegedly stole the bouquet, made of the banknotes worth 50,000 baht on Feb 21 after she placed an order for the cash bouquet and the owner of a flower shop at the Pak Khlong Talat Mai market hired Narongsak via the application GrabExpress (car) to deliver the cash bouquet to the customer in Pathum Thani.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

