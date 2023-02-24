More Than 500 Motorbike Accidents in Two Months in Phuket Involving Foreign Tourists

February 24, 2023 TN
Man riding a motorcycle in Phuket

Man riding a motorcycle in Phuket. Image: ponrajk22 (Pixabay).




More than 500 motorbike accidents in Phuket have involved foreign tourists in just two months, said relevant officials.

A meeting was held this morning (February 22nd) and was led by Phuket Vice Governor Arnuparb Rodkhwan Yodrabam.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



