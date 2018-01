PHUKET: An unidentified woman sustained serious head injuries yesterday night when she was involved in a motorbike accident on Phuket’s famed Muay Thai street Soi Ta-iad in Chalong.

Capt Somkiet Sarasit of the Chalong Police was notified of the accident at 10:15pm yesterday.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News