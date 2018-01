PHUKET: A German man is in hospital with serious head injuries after the motorbike he was riding collided with a car being driven by an American woman in Chalong this morning (Jan 2).

Lt Chanat Hongsittichaikul of the Chalong Police was informed of the accident, on Chao Fa West Rd, at the intersection with Soi Thanuthep and Soi Yodsanae, at 11am.

