PHUKET: Despite clear assurances from doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town to the contrary, an Australian woman has had to have her leg amputated after it was crushed by a bus in a motorbike accident in Phuket.

Stacey Liddle, a university student from Brisbane, had her left leg crushed by a tour bus after a collision near Chalong Circle on Oct 26. She was in Phuket to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News