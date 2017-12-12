Authorities probe possible encroachment in Tarutao National Park

SATUN, 12th December 2017 (NNT) – The Deputy National Police Commander has led geologists to inspect soil samples on Koh Sarai in Satun province as part of an encroachment probe.

Acting Deputy National Police Commander Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta has taken a search warrant to Tarutao National Park to inspect possible instances of encroachment. He led geologists to collect soil and rock samples from Bundhaya Villa and Bundhaya Resort on Koh Sarai so that they can be analyzed as evidence in the case.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand