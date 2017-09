A team of officials on Saturday (Sept 23) examined 18 resorts in Chiang Mai province to find out if they have encroached on Mae Tha Chang and Mae Khanin forest reserves.

The team, comprising military, police and administrative officials and local leaders, was was led by Cholathis Suraswadi, director-general of the Royal Forest Department.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS