Over 34,000 people have fled areas close to a volcano on the island of Bali in fear of an imminent eruption, its first in over 50 years.

The volcano, located some 50 miles from Kuta, a popular tourist destination, has been rumbling since August.

Mount Agung last eruption, in 1963, killed over 1,000 people.

According to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency, the number of people fleeing their homes has tripled since Friday.

