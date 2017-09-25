Buriram opens Blue Heart Center as sports and tourism landmark

BURIRAM, 24 September 2017 (NNT) – Buriram province has renovated an old provincial hall into the Blue Heart Center, aiming to become a new landmark of sports and tourism to provide information for visitors during the MotoGP event.

Buriram Governor Anusorn Kaewkangwarn said Blue Heart Center is a project intending to reaffirm the province’s positioning as a key event-hosting city for sports and tourism.

