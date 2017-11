PHUKET: Doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town have dismissed reports that they may have to amputate Australian tourist Stacey Liddle’s left leg, which was crushed by a bus after a collision near Chalong Circle last Thursday (Oct 26).

Ms Liddle, from Brisbane, was riding a rental motorbike when she and a passing tour bus collided. She was knocked to the road and the bus’ back wheels ran over her leg.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News