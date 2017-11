NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT: A fire gutted a shopping centre in Muang district, damaging three shophouses and several vending stalls early Saturday morning, causing 10 million baht in damage and sending one person to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out at Center Point on Ratchadamnoen Road in a downtown area of the southern city at around 5am, said Pol Col Adisak Theppawan, chief of Muang district police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NUJAREE RAEKRUN

BANGKOK POST