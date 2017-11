The resignation of Labour Minister Sirichai Distakul will likely pave the way for a major cabinet reshuffle, with the number of military top brass expected to fall and more civilians to take over ministerial posts.

The top brass in the armed forces and the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) have occupied the majority of cabinet portfolios following Gen Prayut’s four cabinet shakeups so far.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS