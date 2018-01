SURAT THANI: The driver of a bus that skidded off a road on Monday, injuring an American passenger, tested positive for drugs, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Don Sak district police chief Pol Col Sutthi Nitiakkarapong said tests on both driver Samrueng Chuenchom, 36, and his assistant Amornthep Apairat, 22, found methamphetamine substances in their urine.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN

BANGKOK POST