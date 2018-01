Thousands of mostly western tourists flocked to the Ban Na Thorn pier on Koh Samui on Tuesday for a journey to Ko Pha-ngan in Surat Thani province to join the world’s famous Full Moon Party tonight which also coincides with the year’s first Super Full Moon.

The Ko Pha-ngan Tourism Promotion Association estimated that there would be between 30,000-40,000 tourists on the island tonight (Jan 2) to join wild parties on the beach and to celebrate the New Year.

By Thai PBS