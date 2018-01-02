Koh Phangan: Bar owner in soup for selling magic mushroom drinks

SURAT THANI: Authorities on Monday raided a bar for allegedly selling a concoction blended with hallucinogenic mushrooms, as well as nitrous oxide — commonly known as laughing gas — to New Year revellers.

The raid took place at Bello Bar on Rin Beach on Koh Phangan in the southern province on Monday about 3am after authorities were tipped off that the bar was selling fruit smoothies mixed with psilocybin mushrooms to both Thai and foreign tourists welcoming in the New Year on the beach.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS