Iran blocks social media apps amid anti-government protests

The Iranian authorities have temporarily blocked access to two social media apps in the face of ongoing anti-government protests. Message app Telegram and photo app Instagram are those blocked, reported Iranian state TV on Sunday.

“The decision was made to protect citizens’ safety and security,” an anonymous source told Irib News website. The Supreme National Security Council is behind the move, the source added.

Earlier on Sunday, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov tweeted that Iranian authorities were blocking access to the popular messaging app “after our public refusal to shut down… peacefully protesting channels.”

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor