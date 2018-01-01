Enemies Seeking to Create Insecurity in Iran: Defense Minister

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the country’s enemies have been making every attempt to create insecurity in the Islamic Republic through provoking unrest and political protests.

Speaking at a meeting with the officials and experts of the Defense Ministry in Tehran on Monday, Brigadier General Hatami pointed to recent protests in various cities of the country and called on the Iranian people to foil the enemies’ plots against the country through national solidarity and unity.

At the current juncture, all of the sworn enemies of the Islamic Establishment are making every attempt to provoke the Iranian people and encourage them to create unrest, he said.

The minister went on to say that the global arrogance (the US) and other enemies of the country are dreaming up schemes to see “an insecure and unstable Iran”.

Some cities in Iran have been scenes of demonstrations in the past days after prices of several staples rose by up to 40 percent.

During the rallies, people called on the government to help control rising food prices and inflation, but some opportunists attempted to turn the situation ugly and materialize their vested interest at the cost of social security.

