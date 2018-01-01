Monday, January 1, 2018
Home > Asia > Enemies Seeking to Create Insecurity in Iran: Defense Minister

Enemies Seeking to Create Insecurity in Iran: Defense Minister

Iranian girls
TN Asia 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the country’s enemies have been making every attempt to create insecurity in the Islamic Republic through provoking unrest and political protests.

Speaking at a meeting with the officials and experts of the Defense Ministry in Tehran on Monday, Brigadier General Hatami pointed to recent protests in various cities of the country and called on the Iranian people to foil the enemies’ plots against the country through national solidarity and unity.

At the current juncture, all of the sworn enemies of the Islamic Establishment are making every attempt to provoke the Iranian people and encourage them to create unrest, he said.

The minister went on to say that the global arrogance (the US) and other enemies of the country are dreaming up schemes to see “an insecure and unstable Iran”.

Some cities in Iran have been scenes of demonstrations in the past days after prices of several staples rose by up to 40 percent.

During the rallies, people called on the government to help control rising food prices and inflation, but some opportunists attempted to turn the situation ugly and materialize their vested interest at the cost of social security.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Syrian Rebels

‘Turkey the only one supporting us’: Syrian rebel siding with Islamists on Ankara’s role

Breaking News

More nukes for China?

Tsunami debris is piled up inside the Nakano Elementary School in Sendai, Japan, April 6, 2011. Japan Self-Defense Force officers surveyed schools in the region during Operation Tomodachi. Operation Tomodachi was the name chosen by the Japanese government for the joint humanitarian assistance operation that took place in response to the magnitude 9.0 Tohoku earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck northeastern Japan March 11, 2011

Several aftershocks hit Kumamoto prefecture, Japan

Leave a Reply