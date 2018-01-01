Monday, January 1, 2018
Home > News > Tighter Security Fails to Stop ‘Isolated’ Sex Attacks at German NYE Celebrations

Tighter Security Fails to Stop ‘Isolated’ Sex Attacks at German NYE Celebrations

Cologne Cathedral New Year's Eve Darkness Fireworks
TN News 0

Despite a heavy police presence, and the creation of a special “Women’s Safety Area” in Berlin, German police have said that “isolated” sex attacks occurred during this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In Berlin, where hundreds of thousands of people greeted the New Year in celebrations at the Brandenburg Gate, “isolated sexual attacks” were reported to police, the force tweeted.

The police did not respond to questions on Twitter about the nationality of the alleged perpetrators. “We are pretty sure they have one [a nationality]. Otherwise, this has no further impact on the criminal liability of the crime,” they replied.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thailand Floods: Flood penetrates inner Ayutthaya, prompting evacuation

Breaking News

Thailand is prepared to request Thaksin’s extradition

Breaking News

Deputy Health Minister Manit resigns from post

Leave a Reply