Tighter Security Fails to Stop ‘Isolated’ Sex Attacks at German NYE Celebrations

Despite a heavy police presence, and the creation of a special “Women’s Safety Area” in Berlin, German police have said that “isolated” sex attacks occurred during this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In Berlin, where hundreds of thousands of people greeted the New Year in celebrations at the Brandenburg Gate, “isolated sexual attacks” were reported to police, the force tweeted.

The police did not respond to questions on Twitter about the nationality of the alleged perpetrators. “We are pretty sure they have one [a nationality]. Otherwise, this has no further impact on the criminal liability of the crime,” they replied.

Sputnik International