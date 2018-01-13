13 tourists injured in van’s plunge into Doi Ang Khang ravine

Thirteen Thai tourists were injured, four of them in serious condition, after a passenger van in which they were travelling on the way back from Doi Ang Khang, Fang district of Chiang Mai, skidded out of the narrow road and plunged into a deep ravine on New Year’s Day.

Fang district officials, military personnel and rescue workers rushed to the scene of the accident in Ban Khom Dong, Tambon Monpin. They found the van rest at the bottom of the ravine about 140 metres from the road.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS