Monday, January 1, 2018
Transport Min launches “Thailand Smart Driver”

TN News 0

BANGKOK, 31st December 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Transport has launched the “Thailand Smart Driver” activity, aiming to reduce road fatalities during the long weekend.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith presided over the opening ceremony. The Thailand Smart Driver campaign strives to develop a culture of road safety in Thailand by encouraging motorists to follow traffic regulations, be careful and respectful of others on the road, and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

