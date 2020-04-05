Six members of same family among 10 new Coronavirus cases in Phuket, total hits 119

Six members of same family among 10 new Coronavirus cases in Phuket, total hits 1191 min read
PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 5) announced 10 more confirmed cases of people in Phuket infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 119.
Among today’s confirmed cases announced are six members of the same family living in the Bang Tao, Srisoonthorn area.
By The Phuket News