Greece quarantines second migrant camp after Coronavirus case confirmed

Refugee camp in Greece

Refugee camp in Indomeni, Greece. Photo: Heather Murdock/Voice of America.


Greece has quarantined a second migrant facility on its mainland after a 53-year-old man tested positive for the new coronavirus, the migration ministry said on Sunday, as reported by Reuters.

The Afghan man lives with his family at the Malakasa camp along with hundreds of asylum seekers. He has been transferred to a hospital in Athens.

Tests on his contacts will continue as the public health agency tries to trace the route of the virus.

On Thursday, authorities quarantined the Ritsona camp in central Greece after 20 tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the first such facility in Greece to be hit since the outbreak of the disease.

Greece was the main gateway into the European Union for more than a million people fleeing conflict in 2015-16. More than 110,000 people currently live in migrant facilities across the country – 40,000 of them in overcrowded camps on five islands.

Middle East Monitor

