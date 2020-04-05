Sun. Apr 5th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Chonburi announces two more confirmed cases of COVID-19

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province

A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province. Photo: Pexels.


Pattaya – The province of Chonburi in Thailand, which includes the region of Banglamung and the city of Pattaya, announced two more cases of the novel Covid-19 Coronavirus this morning.

The case information is as follows:

– A 48 year old Thai woman who is a medical worker in Banglamung, contracted from a Covid19 patient.

– A 33 year old Sattahip woman, direct contact of another previous confirmed case.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eight survive after Panama cargo ship crashes into Thai fishing boat in Sattahip

1 day ago TN
1 min read

No alcohol sales from 6PM to 6AM and restaurant take out only to fight Covid-19 in Chonburi

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Pattaya: Tensions rise between some foreigners who refuse to wear masks

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Coronavirus: Jobless Thai Sex Workers ‘Forced’ to Comb Streets for Clients

29 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thais from Malaysia & Qatar arrive in Thailand, enter mandatory quarantine

40 mins ago TN
1 min read

Army officers patrol risk areas in Chiang Mai to prevent forest fires

53 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths Sunday

59 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close