Chonburi announces two more confirmed cases of COVID-19

Chonburi announces two more confirmed cases of COVID-191 min read
Pattaya – The province of Chonburi in Thailand, which includes the region of Banglamung and the city of Pattaya, announced two more cases of the novel Covid-19 Coronavirus this morning.
The case information is as follows:
– A 48 year old Thai woman who is a medical worker in Banglamung, contracted from a Covid19 patient.
– A 33 year old Sattahip woman, direct contact of another previous confirmed case.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News