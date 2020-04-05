Chonburi announces two more confirmed cases of COVID-19





Pattaya – The province of Chonburi in Thailand, which includes the region of Banglamung and the city of Pattaya, announced two more cases of the novel Covid-19 Coronavirus this morning.

The case information is as follows:

– A 48 year old Thai woman who is a medical worker in Banglamung, contracted from a Covid19 patient.

– A 33 year old Sattahip woman, direct contact of another previous confirmed case.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

