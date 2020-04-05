Sun. Apr 5th, 2020

Recovered Coronavirus patients asked to donate plasma to treat other patients

1 hour ago TN
Blood and plasma donations

Blood and plasma donations. Photo: AhmadArdity / Pixabay.


The Thai Red Cross Society is seeking donations of plasma from people who have fully recovered from a COVID-19 infection, the antibodies in which can be used in the treatment of severe cases of the disease.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Dutjai Chaivanichsiri, director of the blood centre of the Thai Red Cross Society, the plasma can be used as an alternative treatment for patients suffering from serious lung infections, brought on by the coronavirus, in addition to drugs to ease symptoms, until a vaccine is available.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

