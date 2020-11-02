November 2, 2020

Prime Minister Prayut arrives in Phuket

PM Prayut passing a health control when he arrived at the airport

PM Prayut passing a health control when he arrived at the airport. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


PHUKET: Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived in Phuket this afternoon (Nov 2) ahead of the mobile Cabinet meeting to be held in Mai Khao tomorrow. At the airport today, his first action was to officially review the procedures for processing and screening foreigners entering the country via Phuket International Airport.

Currently, no inbound commercial flights carrying international passengers are allowed to land at Phuket airport.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

