Prime Minister Prayut arrives in Phuket





PHUKET: Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived in Phuket this afternoon (Nov 2) ahead of the mobile Cabinet meeting to be held in Mai Khao tomorrow. At the airport today, his first action was to officially review the procedures for processing and screening foreigners entering the country via Phuket International Airport.

Currently, no inbound commercial flights carrying international passengers are allowed to land at Phuket airport.

By The Phuket News

