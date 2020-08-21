August 21, 2020

Prayut Chan-o-cha to chair mobile cabinet meeting in Rayong next week

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents. Photo: Prayut Chan-o-cha Facebook Page.


BANGKOK(NNT) – In July this year, Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, visited Rayong to give moral support to the local people, as tourism in the province was hit by restrictions imposed to help limit the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In the coming week on August 24 and 25, the Prime Minister and his cabinet will travel to Rayong and Chanthaburi provinces to follow up on the Eastern Economic Corridor’s (EEC) infrastructure development project. However, they have no plans to meet university students there.

The Government Spokesman, Anuchai Burapachaisri, said today that Gen. Prayut will follow up on the construction of the motorway connecting Pattaya and Map Ta Phut on August 24. He will then visit U-Tapao Airport’s emergency operations center for COVID-19 response, to check on its readiness to welcome foreign tourists under the travel bubble scheme. He will also meet the local people at Roi Sao market, and join them in releasing marine creatures into the sea.

