Prayut Chan-o-cha to chair mobile cabinet meeting in Rayong next week





BANGKOK(NNT) – In July this year, Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, visited Rayong to give moral support to the local people, as tourism in the province was hit by restrictions imposed to help limit the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In the coming week on August 24 and 25, the Prime Minister and his cabinet will travel to Rayong and Chanthaburi provinces to follow up on the Eastern Economic Corridor’s (EEC) infrastructure development project. However, they have no plans to meet university students there.

The Government Spokesman, Anuchai Burapachaisri, said today that Gen. Prayut will follow up on the construction of the motorway connecting Pattaya and Map Ta Phut on August 24. He will then visit U-Tapao Airport’s emergency operations center for COVID-19 response, to check on its readiness to welcome foreign tourists under the travel bubble scheme. He will also meet the local people at Roi Sao market, and join them in releasing marine creatures into the sea.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



