Two Thai women in hospital after COVID-19 virus DNA found in their system
Two Thai women have been hospitalized for observation after traces of COVID-19 were found in their system, despite the fact that they were cleared of infection during their 14-days in state quarantine, prior to going home.
Disease Control Department chief Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai assured, however, that these cases are not regarded as the start of a second wave infections, because both used to be in state quarantine.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World