BANGKOK, Aug 20 (TNA) — Seven quarantined returnees are newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019, reported the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

CCSA said that three new patients arrived from the United Arab Emirates on August 7. The three Thai men aged 28, 38 and 46 who are hotel workers tested positive on the second test on August 18 while being quarantined in Bangkok.

