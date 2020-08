Four core members of the Free Youth and Free People movements were taken to the Criminal Court by police this morning, to seek an extension of their detention.

They are human rights lawyer Anon Nampa, Assembly of the Poor Secretary-General Baramee Chairat, Suwanna Tarnlek and Korakot Saengyaengpan.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

