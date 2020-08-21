State of Emergency Extended, Sports Spectators Welcomed





BANGKOK, Aug 21 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration resolved to extend the state of emergency for another month and allowed people to watch sports at their venues as long as safety measures are observed.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the state of emergency were extended from Sept 1 to 30 as proposed by the National Security Council and the decision would be proposed to the cabinet for approval.

TNA

