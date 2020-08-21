Phuket student died during sport activity, not hazing ritual

Phuket student died during sport activity, not hazing ritual1 min read
PHUKET: The president of Phuket Rajabhat University insisted on Friday that the death of a first-year student had nothing to with a hazing ritual. She collapsed during a warm-up run for cheerleading practice.
The university had expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Phornphiphat Eaddam, Hiran Prasarnkarn said at a media briefing on Friday, in the presence of other university executives, lecturers and staff.
