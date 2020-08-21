August 21, 2020

Phuket student died during sport activity, not hazing ritual

Thai students practicing Yoga

Thai students practicing Yoga. Image: Suc (Pixabay).


PHUKET: The president of Phuket Rajabhat University insisted on Friday that the death of a first-year student had nothing to with a hazing ritual. She collapsed during a warm-up run for cheerleading practice.

The university had expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Phornphiphat Eaddam, Hiran Prasarnkarn said at a media briefing on Friday, in the presence of other university executives, lecturers and staff.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

