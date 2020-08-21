August 21, 2020

TAT to propose ‘5 R’s’ in attempt to heal the tourism damage from COVID-19 pandemic

Empty Gate C7 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Empty Gate C7 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Pikrepo. CC0.


The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to propose “5 R’s” to heal the country’s tourism damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The country is facing a tourism crisis as the number of foreign tourists would be expected to be less than 7 million from the previous target of 41.8 million at the beginning of the year, according to Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the Executive Director of Tourism Product at Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

