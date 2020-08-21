TAT to propose ‘5 R’s’ in attempt to heal the tourism damage from COVID-19 pandemic

TAT to propose ‘5 R’s’ in attempt to heal the tourism damage from COVID-19 pandemic1 min read
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to propose “5 R’s” to heal the country’s tourism damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
The country is facing a tourism crisis as the number of foreign tourists would be expected to be less than 7 million from the previous target of 41.8 million at the beginning of the year, according to Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the Executive Director of Tourism Product at Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News