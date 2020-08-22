August 22, 2020

American’s house in Phetchabun seized for forest encroachment

Road through Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun province

Highway 12 through Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun province. Photo: Hdamm.


PHETCHABUN: A senior government official faces forest encroachment charges after the seizure of a house built by American man near Khao Kho national park in Phetchabun.

Authorities filed a police complaint following an investigation by a team of 15 forestry officials, soldiers and local officials at the site in tambon Khao Kho on Thursday evening. They were acting on complaints that a foreign national had illegally built a luxury house in a reserved forest area.

