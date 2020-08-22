American’s house in Phetchabun seized for forest encroachment





PHETCHABUN: A senior government official faces forest encroachment charges after the seizure of a house built by American man near Khao Kho national park in Phetchabun.

Authorities filed a police complaint following an investigation by a team of 15 forestry officials, soldiers and local officials at the site in tambon Khao Kho on Thursday evening. They were acting on complaints that a foreign national had illegally built a luxury house in a reserved forest area.

Sunthorn Kongwarakom

BANGKOK POST

