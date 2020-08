PATTAYA: Construction of a monorail line through the city area could start as early as 2023, if it receives cabinet approval, a senior city official said on Friday.

Pongtawee Lertpanyawit, who is in charge of the feasibility study, said work should begin in 2003 or 2024 at the latest, and the 9-kilometre-long line could be operational by 2027.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Phupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts