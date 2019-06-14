City government discusses monorail system to further develop Pattaya as a world class tourist destination





Pattaya – On June 11th, 2019, city officials met in the early afternoon at City Hall to discuss plans for a light railway or monorail/tram project for Pattaya.

Deputy Mayor Ronnakit Ekkasing stated to the Pattaya news and other gathered press that the current plan is to have a state of the art transportation system in place to meet the high-speed train planned for the upcoming Bangkok Airports to Pattaya route.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

