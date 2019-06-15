Immigration crackdown nets 2,200 in Isan





KHON KAEN: Immigration police have arrested more than 2,200 foreign and Thai suspects for various offences as part of a crackdown in the Northeast during the past two weeks. Criminal gangs from Cameroon and Colombia are also under close watch, they say.

Teams of officers staged a series of raids that resulted in a total of 2,274 arrests between June 1 and June 14, Pol Maj Gen Natthawat Karndee, commander of Immigration Division 4, said at a briefing in Khon Kaen on Saturday.

