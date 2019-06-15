Sat. Jun 15th, 2019

Immigration crackdown nets 2,200 in Isan

Rural Royal Thai Police pick up truck in Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province

Rural Royal Thai Police pick up truck in Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province. Photo: Mattes.


KHON KAEN: Immigration police have arrested more than 2,200 foreign and Thai suspects for various offences as part of a crackdown in the Northeast during the past two weeks. Criminal gangs from Cameroon and Colombia are also under close watch, they say.

Teams of officers staged a series of raids that resulted in a total of 2,274 arrests between June 1 and June 14, Pol Maj Gen Natthawat Karndee, commander of Immigration Division 4, said at a briefing in Khon Kaen on Saturday.

Bangkok Post

CHAKRAPAN NATHANRI
BANGKOK POST

