A bystander was killed by a stray bullet on Saturday when two groups of taxi motorcyclists got involved in a fight in Bangkok’s Bang Na district.

Police said Weerawat Pheungkrut, 20, a worker of Kerry Express Thailand, was killed when a bullet hit his left eyebrow in front of Soi Udomsuk 1 at 11.40am.

By The Nation

