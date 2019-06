A couple were shot dead and their motorcycle stolen in Ra-ngae district of the southern province of Narathiwat on Friday.

The two victims were identified as Mr. Paisal Joongsakul, 65, and his wife, Mrs. Sumon, 58. They were each was shot twice and their bodies were found lying on the Hurupareh-Chulaborn road in Tambon Tanyongmat.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts