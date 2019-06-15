Sat. Jun 15th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Taiwanese Man Faces Trial in Chiang Mai for Allowing Radio Broadcasts into China

2 min read
23 mins ago TN
Pantip Plaza in Chiang Mai

Pantip Plaza shopping center in Chiang Mai. Photo: Manop.


A Taiwanese businessman is scheduled to face trial in Thailand’s northern Chiang Mai city next week on charges that he illegally hosted a radio station that broadcast uncensored news to listeners in China, amid claims that Beijing pressured Thai authorities to shut down the station.

The June 19-20 hearing at the Chiang Mai provincial court comes more than five months after Chiang Yung-hsin, 52, was indicted on charges of setting up the station without a permit for Sound of Hope (SOH), a San Francisco-based radio network that was founded by Falun Gong, a religious movement banned in China, according to court documents.

Chiang, who could be jailed for up to five years if convicted, denies the charges, saying the broadcasting facility was set up by his tenants.

“I did not set up any radio station, but friends used the premises I rented to set up transmitters,” Chiang told BenarNews in a brief interview in Bangkok through an assistant while denying the charges against him.

Chiang’s attorney was not available for comment. Prosecutors and Chiang’s defense team are scheduled to present their cases over the two-day hearing.

Full story: BenarNews

Nontarat Phaicharoen
Bangkok

Copyright ©2019, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Chiang Mai teen set to compete in Google contest

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Two Chinese tourists found dead in Chiang Mai hotel

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Mai ‘Samlor’ Drivers Refuse to Give up Pedaling

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand prepares measures to response after tanker attacks

4 mins ago TN
2 min read

Hong Kong ‘Suspends’ Renditions Bill as Campaigners Insist on Total Withdrawal

17 mins ago TN
2 min read

Taiwanese Man Faces Trial in Chiang Mai for Allowing Radio Broadcasts into China

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Couple shot and motorbike stolen in Narathiwat

29 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close