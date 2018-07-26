Lisu people in Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai

Court rules Lisu teen was shot dead by military officers

By TN / July 26, 2018

THE CHIANG Mai provincial court ruled yesterday that Lisu ethnic Abe Sae Moo was shot dead by military officers last year, but did not describe the extrajudicial killing by officials as a legitimate act of self-defence.

The court also did not make clear whether drugs and a hand grenade found at the crime scene belonged to the dead suspect.

Full story: The Nation

By KORNRAWEE PANYASUPPAKUN
THE NATION

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close