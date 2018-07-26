Court rules Lisu teen was shot dead by military officers

THE CHIANG Mai provincial court ruled yesterday that Lisu ethnic Abe Sae Moo was shot dead by military officers last year, but did not describe the extrajudicial killing by officials as a legitimate act of self-defence.
The court also did not make clear whether drugs and a hand grenade found at the crime scene belonged to the dead suspect.
Full story: The Nation
By KORNRAWEE PANYASUPPAKUN
THE NATION
