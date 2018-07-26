Bell tower in Lampang
North

Lampang: Warrant out in Hmong rape, suicide case

By TN / July 26, 2018

The Lampang provincial court issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a former village head for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 22-year-old ethnic Hmong woman who died on Wednesday night following a suicide attempt on July 17.

After questioning several witnesses and compiling evidence, investigators submitted a plea to the court to approve the arrest warrant, said Pol Col Kraisit Phrompatima, chief of Muang district police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

