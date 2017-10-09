Police seize 600 million baht worth of illicit drugs in Samut Prakan and Bang Na

Monday, October 9, 2017
Bang Na in Bangkok
Metropolitan police seized 400 kilogrammes of Ice or crystal meth, one million methamphetamine pills and ketamine worth altogether about 600 million baht from two houses in Bang Sao Thong district in Samut Prakan province and in Bang Na Saturday night.

Two men, identified as Pornchai Changkae and Kwan Banchongchart, were also arrested by police during the coordinate raids of the two houses in a housing estate in Tambon Bang Bo and in another housing estate in Bang Na.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

