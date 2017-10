KANCHANABURI — One of the nation’s most famous tourist attractions, the Erawan Falls in Kanchanaburi province, was partially closed to tourists Monday due to high water levels.

Only two of the world-famous fall’s seven tiers remain open to visitors, and no swimming is allowed, the Erawan National Park announced this morning.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English