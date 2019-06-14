Underground “monkey cheeks” proposed to ease flooding in Bangkok





Underground “monkey cheeks”, or flood water retention basins, could help ease flood problems in Bangkok and this innovation can be implemented immediately, according to Professor Suchatvee Suwansawat, president of the Council of Engineers, on Thursday.

He said that retention of excess water underground was introduced in Tokyo which, like Bangkok, does not have room to retain excess water in case of heavy rain.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



