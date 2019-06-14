Fri. Jun 14th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Underground “monkey cheeks” proposed to ease flooding in Bangkok

Floods on Lat Krabang-On Nut road, Bangkok

Floods on Lat Krabang-On Nut road, Bangkok. Photo: Thailand News.


Underground “monkey cheeks”, or flood water retention basins, could help ease flood problems in Bangkok and this innovation can be implemented immediately, according to Professor Suchatvee Suwansawat, president of the Council of Engineers, on Thursday.

He said that retention of excess water underground was introduced in Tokyo which, like Bangkok, does not have room to retain excess water in case of heavy rain.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

