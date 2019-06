Bangkok city center and its suburbs were hit by strong winds and heavy rain on Friday afternoon (June 7).

Heavy rain caused floods and traffic snarl-ups in Chatuchak Weekend Market, Ramkhamhaeng, Phaholyothin, Kasetsart, Prachacheun, Prachanukul, Ladphrao and Ratchadapisek.

Source: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

