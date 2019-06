An Uzbek woman has been arrested at a condominium in Bangkok after eight years on the run from authorities in her country.

Immigration police captured S. M. at an apartment on Rama IX Road in Huai Khwang district on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts