Interpol Red Notice sought for Greek suspect over Phuket beautician murder





PHUKET: Cherng Talay Police have filed a request for Interpol to issue Red Notice for the arrest of 42-year-old Greek national D. C., who is wanted for the murder of Phuket beautician Niramon Aewkaew.

The request was submitted with the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police and the Office of the Attorney-General in Bangkok yesterday, Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Serm Kwannimit confirmed to The Phuket News today (Feb 20).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Waranya Prompinpiras

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



