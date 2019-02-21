Houses in Thalang Road, Phuket

Interpol Red Notice sought for Greek suspect over Phuket beautician murder

By TN / February 21, 2019

PHUKET: Cherng Talay Police have filed a request for Interpol to issue Red Notice for the arrest of 42-year-old Greek national D. C., who is wanted for the murder of Phuket beautician Niramon Aewkaew.

The request was submitted with the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police and the Office of the Attorney-General in Bangkok yesterday, Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Serm Kwannimit confirmed to The Phuket News today (Feb 20).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Waranya Prompinpiras
The Phuket News

